Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

