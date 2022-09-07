Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

