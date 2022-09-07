Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. CWM LLC boosted its position in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

