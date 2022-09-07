Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 6.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

VC opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

