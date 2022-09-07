Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

