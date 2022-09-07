Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

