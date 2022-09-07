Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.