Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 44.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 202,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Deluxe by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $788.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

