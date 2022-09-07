Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

