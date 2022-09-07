Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $37,385,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 723,700 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

