Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 303,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 233,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

