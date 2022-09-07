Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

STOR opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.