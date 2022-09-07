Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

