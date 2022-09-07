Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $483,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 201.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

