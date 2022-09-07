Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $510,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.