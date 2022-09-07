Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $519,000 Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 532,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,045,000.

NYSE CRC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

