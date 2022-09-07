Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $569,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 499,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

