Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $586,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.99. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.