Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

