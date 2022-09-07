Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE TRN opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

