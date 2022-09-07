Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $645,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

