Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $652,000 Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EPR Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

