Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

