Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HE opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

