Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $15,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 350,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 222,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

