Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Select Medical by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,061 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Select Medical by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

