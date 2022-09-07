Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $700,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

RRX opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

