Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,500 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 162,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.