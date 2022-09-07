Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $193,977,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

