Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

GPK opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

