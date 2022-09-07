Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,599 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 503,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 402,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

