Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Cabot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CBT opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

