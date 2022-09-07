Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ciena by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

