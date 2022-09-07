Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

