Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

