Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,300 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

