Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIG opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

