Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $14,953,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.