Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,400 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

