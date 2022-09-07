Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,206 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yelp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $757,540. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

