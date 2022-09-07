Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,837 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -209.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

