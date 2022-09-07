Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.