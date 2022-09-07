Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 400 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYI opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

