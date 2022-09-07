Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 600 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

