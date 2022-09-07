Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 600 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

