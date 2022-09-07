Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 73,600 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

