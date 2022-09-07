Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 800 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Carter’s by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.