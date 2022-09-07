Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 856 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,031,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,882,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.