Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter valued at $128,000. abrdn plc grew its position in TDCX by 5.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 425,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. TDCX Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

TDCX Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

