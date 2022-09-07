Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Macerich by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

