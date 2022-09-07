Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

